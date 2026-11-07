Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini: Ministry of Finance’s success in securing the Leading Federal Entity in Sustaining Excellence reaffirms leadership of the federal financial system
(MENAFN- MOF.GOV) H.E. Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, said the Ministry of Finance’s success in securing the Leading Federal Entity in Sustaining Excellence at the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence Award reflects the effectiveness of its integrated strategic approach to improving institutional performance.
“This achievement marks a defining milestone,” Al Hussaini said, describing the recognition as the culmination of sustained efforts by Ministry teams to establish an institutional operating model that fosters a culture of innovation and agility across the federal government’s financial sectors.
He noted that this approach contributes to fiscal stability and enhances the competitiveness of the national economy.
Looking ahead, Al Hussaini reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to advancing its work in line with the wise directives of the UAE leadership. He emphasised the importance of empowering national talent, modernising the operational framework of the federal financial system and deploying advanced financial tools to improve the efficiency of strategic spending and enhance international competitiveness.
He stressed that these efforts would continue to uphold the highest standards of governance and fiscal discipline, while embedding institutional excellence as a sustainable way of working that delivers national objectives and creates added value for the economy and society.
“This achievement marks a defining milestone,” Al Hussaini said, describing the recognition as the culmination of sustained efforts by Ministry teams to establish an institutional operating model that fosters a culture of innovation and agility across the federal government’s financial sectors.
He noted that this approach contributes to fiscal stability and enhances the competitiveness of the national economy.
Looking ahead, Al Hussaini reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to advancing its work in line with the wise directives of the UAE leadership. He emphasised the importance of empowering national talent, modernising the operational framework of the federal financial system and deploying advanced financial tools to improve the efficiency of strategic spending and enhance international competitiveness.
He stressed that these efforts would continue to uphold the highest standards of governance and fiscal discipline, while embedding institutional excellence as a sustainable way of working that delivers national objectives and creates added value for the economy and society.
MOF.GOV
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment