Doha Investment Commits Further Investment to Lesha Qatar Equity Fund
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) : Lesha Bank LLC (Public) ("Lesha Bank" or the "Bank"), today announced that Doha Investment has made a further investment in the Lesha Qatar Equity Fund (the "Fund"). Doha Investment is the dedicated investment platform established to accelerate Qatar's next phase of economic growth. Doha Investment is managing Qatar Investment Authority’s (QIA) portfolio of domestic assets.
This commitment is additional to QIA's initial investment in the Fund in early August this year. Two successive allocations within a short period reflect institutional confidence in the Fund's mandate and in Lesha Bank's investment philosophy.
The Lesha Qatar Equity Fund is a Shari'a-compliant, actively managed equity fund that offers investors exposure to the long-term growth of Qatar's economy and capital markets. The Fund seeks to potentially achieve long-term capital growth and income through investment in a diversified portfolio of Shari'a-compliant Qatari equities.
The commitment supports Doha Investment's long-term objectives of deepening market liquidity, broadening institutional participation and advancing the continued development of Qatar's capital markets and asset management industry. By channelling long-term capital through professional asset managers, the initiative deepens institutional participation in QSE listed companies and supports the development of a broader, more diversified investor base in Qatar.
Mohammed Ismail Al Emadi, Group CEO of Lesha Bank, said: "We are delighted by Doha Investment's continued support for the Lesha Qatar Equity Fund, which reflects confidence in the Fund and in the discipline of our active investment approach. As a proud local Qatari investment institution, it is among our core goals to attract investment into the domestic equity market and contribute to its long-term strength. This additional allocation reinforces that commitment. We are proud to be among one of four asset managers appointed under the Active Asset Management Initiative and the only local asset manager among them.”
This commitment is additional to QIA's initial investment in the Fund in early August this year. Two successive allocations within a short period reflect institutional confidence in the Fund's mandate and in Lesha Bank's investment philosophy.
The Lesha Qatar Equity Fund is a Shari'a-compliant, actively managed equity fund that offers investors exposure to the long-term growth of Qatar's economy and capital markets. The Fund seeks to potentially achieve long-term capital growth and income through investment in a diversified portfolio of Shari'a-compliant Qatari equities.
The commitment supports Doha Investment's long-term objectives of deepening market liquidity, broadening institutional participation and advancing the continued development of Qatar's capital markets and asset management industry. By channelling long-term capital through professional asset managers, the initiative deepens institutional participation in QSE listed companies and supports the development of a broader, more diversified investor base in Qatar.
Mohammed Ismail Al Emadi, Group CEO of Lesha Bank, said: "We are delighted by Doha Investment's continued support for the Lesha Qatar Equity Fund, which reflects confidence in the Fund and in the discipline of our active investment approach. As a proud local Qatari investment institution, it is among our core goals to attract investment into the domestic equity market and contribute to its long-term strength. This additional allocation reinforces that commitment. We are proud to be among one of four asset managers appointed under the Active Asset Management Initiative and the only local asset manager among them.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment