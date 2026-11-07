Make This Diwali a Family Fun Day at Black Bunny Dubai
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) From bowling battles and arcade adventures to exciting indoor activities, Black Bunny brings families together with a special Diwali package for AED 799, available from 6–8 November
Looking for a fun way to celebrate Diwali with the whole family? Black Bunny Dubai is bringing together games, laughter, delicious food and festive fun for a celebration everyone can enjoy. With a special Diwali family package available from 6-8 November, it's the perfect excuse to gather your loved ones and make some memories.
At Black Bunny, there's something for every age and every kind of player. Challenge your parents to a bowling showdown, take on your siblings at the arcade, bounce around at the trampoline park or put your skills to the test with wall climbing. Whether you're feeling competitive or just looking to have a good time, there's plenty to keep the whole family entertained.
Adding to the excitement, Black Bunny's special Diwali family package is priced at AED 799 for a family of four, bringing together a mix of activities, games and food. The package includes unlimited trampoline and soft play access, one wall climbing game, two bowling games and AED 200 in arcade credits.
And what's a family celebration without good food? Between games and friendly competitions, families can take a break and enjoy two kids meals and a pizza included in the package, making it a complete family outing with entertainment and dining all under one roof.
So, this Diwali, bring the kids, round up the family and get ready for a day of friendly competition, laughter and unforgettable moments at Black Bunny Dubai.
Location: Black Bunny, Dubai
Dates: 6-8 November 2026
Diwali Family Package: AED 799 for 4 guests
Package Includes:
•Unlimited trampoline and soft play
•1 wall climbing game
•2 bowling games
•AED 200 arcade credit
•2 kids' meals and 1 pizza
Looking for a fun way to celebrate Diwali with the whole family? Black Bunny Dubai is bringing together games, laughter, delicious food and festive fun for a celebration everyone can enjoy. With a special Diwali family package available from 6-8 November, it's the perfect excuse to gather your loved ones and make some memories.
At Black Bunny, there's something for every age and every kind of player. Challenge your parents to a bowling showdown, take on your siblings at the arcade, bounce around at the trampoline park or put your skills to the test with wall climbing. Whether you're feeling competitive or just looking to have a good time, there's plenty to keep the whole family entertained.
Adding to the excitement, Black Bunny's special Diwali family package is priced at AED 799 for a family of four, bringing together a mix of activities, games and food. The package includes unlimited trampoline and soft play access, one wall climbing game, two bowling games and AED 200 in arcade credits.
And what's a family celebration without good food? Between games and friendly competitions, families can take a break and enjoy two kids meals and a pizza included in the package, making it a complete family outing with entertainment and dining all under one roof.
So, this Diwali, bring the kids, round up the family and get ready for a day of friendly competition, laughter and unforgettable moments at Black Bunny Dubai.
Location: Black Bunny, Dubai
Dates: 6-8 November 2026
Diwali Family Package: AED 799 for 4 guests
Package Includes:
•Unlimited trampoline and soft play
•1 wall climbing game
•2 bowling games
•AED 200 arcade credit
•2 kids' meals and 1 pizza
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