Sony Introduces USB-C®i Wired Headphones MDR-3R, a Modern Take on the First Walkman® Headphones MDR-3
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) •Reimagines the original MDR-3 with a faithful modern design, carrying forward the product that created the experience of enjoying music freely on the go
•Effortless plug-and-play connection with USB-C, a built-in microphone, and in-line remote control for calls and easy operation
•True to the original sound, with tuning that closely matches the original MDR-3 and delivers Sony’s signature balanced sound with natural vocals and emotional richness
•A special Stranger Things Edition celebrating the spirit of the 1980s, featuring exclusive details inspired by Netflix’s series
(Dubai – United Arab Emirates, 6 November 2026) - Sony today announces the MDR-3R, USB-C-compatible wired headphones that build on the MDR-3 philosophy introduced alongside the original Walkman® TPS-L2 and updated for today’s listeners.
Introduced in 1979, the Walkman® and MDR-3 helped create a new way of enjoying music freely on the go. Nearly half a century later, as listening styles have become more diverse, the value of wired headphones is being rediscovered for their simplicity, ease of use, and freedom from charging or pairing.
The MDR-3R inherits the MDR-3 concept of headphones designed to let people enjoy music freely both indoors and outdoors. It retains the original design, which reflects the heritage of portable audio culture, while adding modern usability features such as seamless USB-C connectivity, a built-in microphone for calls, and an in-line remote control.
Reflecting the shared 1980s inspiration of the Walkman® era and Netflix’s Stranger Things, Sony will also launch a Stranger Things Edition at the same time.
Faithful recreation of the MDR-3 design
The MDR-3R has been redesigned for modern use while preserving the experience value of freely taking music out into the world that the original MDR-3 helped popularise.
The MDR-3R carries forward the original MDR-3 design. It also includes iconic blue and orange ear pads, allowing users to customize the look to suit their mood or preferences. The packaging and instruction manual also inherit the design of the original model.
The MDR-3R also recreates the MDR-3’s lightweight, open-ear design, providing lasting comfort even during extended listening.
Updated functionality and connectivity for modern lifestyles
With USB-C support, the headphones connect smoothly to compatible devices such as smartphones . No charging, pairing, or updates are required—just plug them in and enjoy music or videos instantly .
They also feature a microphone for calls and an in-line remote for convenient operation.
Rich sound that brings out the appeal of music
Drawing on the original design specifications, the MDR-3R has been re-engineered with the same 23 mm driver units as the MDR-3 to reproduce sound quality close to the original. While staying true to the original sound signature, subtle refinements have been made to suit modern listening preferences. Its natural, well-balanced sound—a signature carried forward through generations of Sony headphones—brings out the full appeal of every track.
MDR-3R Stranger Things Edition
Bringing together the portable music culture of the Walkman® era and the world of Netflix’s Stranger Things, the MDR-3R Stranger Things Edition celebrates the spirit of the 1980s. Inspired by Max's signature headphone style and the mysterious Upside Down, this special edition features exclusive design details, including an engraved Stranger Things logo and custom packaging that extends the experience beyond the headphones themselves.
Environment in Mind
Our products also take the environment into consideration. Approximately 25% of the total plastic used in the product is recycled plastic , while plastic-free packaging further reflects how Sony strives to reduce the environmental impact of our products.
Pricing and availability
Available in the United Arab Emirates, the MDR-3R and the MDR-3R Stranger Things Edition will be available from December 2026. For more information, please check with your local official Sony retailers.
For more, visit:
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About Sony Middle East and Africa
Sony Middle East and Africa FZE is a 100% subsidiary of Sony Corporation and is the regional headquarters for the Middle East and Africa regions. The company is engaged in the business of Sony Consumer Electronics, Mobile Electronics (Car Audio), broadcasting and professional products and Computer Entertainment (PlayStation) products in more than 40 countries in the region.
Apart from stock operations in the Jebel Ali Free Zone Establishment in Dubai, Sony Middle East and Africa leads execution of various logistics, sales, marketing, advertising and customer services activities through its business partners. 353 accredited third-party service centres reinforce Sony’s presence in key markets in the region.
About Sony Corporation
Sony Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and is responsible for the Entertainment, Technology & Services (ET&S) business. With the mission to “create the future of entertainment through the power of technology together with creators,” we aim to continue to deliver Kando* to people around the world. For more information, visit:
*Kando is a Japanese word that roughly translates to the sense of awe and emotion you feel when experiencing something beautiful and amazing for the first time.
•Effortless plug-and-play connection with USB-C, a built-in microphone, and in-line remote control for calls and easy operation
•True to the original sound, with tuning that closely matches the original MDR-3 and delivers Sony’s signature balanced sound with natural vocals and emotional richness
•A special Stranger Things Edition celebrating the spirit of the 1980s, featuring exclusive details inspired by Netflix’s series
(Dubai – United Arab Emirates, 6 November 2026) - Sony today announces the MDR-3R, USB-C-compatible wired headphones that build on the MDR-3 philosophy introduced alongside the original Walkman® TPS-L2 and updated for today’s listeners.
Introduced in 1979, the Walkman® and MDR-3 helped create a new way of enjoying music freely on the go. Nearly half a century later, as listening styles have become more diverse, the value of wired headphones is being rediscovered for their simplicity, ease of use, and freedom from charging or pairing.
The MDR-3R inherits the MDR-3 concept of headphones designed to let people enjoy music freely both indoors and outdoors. It retains the original design, which reflects the heritage of portable audio culture, while adding modern usability features such as seamless USB-C connectivity, a built-in microphone for calls, and an in-line remote control.
Reflecting the shared 1980s inspiration of the Walkman® era and Netflix’s Stranger Things, Sony will also launch a Stranger Things Edition at the same time.
Faithful recreation of the MDR-3 design
The MDR-3R has been redesigned for modern use while preserving the experience value of freely taking music out into the world that the original MDR-3 helped popularise.
The MDR-3R carries forward the original MDR-3 design. It also includes iconic blue and orange ear pads, allowing users to customize the look to suit their mood or preferences. The packaging and instruction manual also inherit the design of the original model.
The MDR-3R also recreates the MDR-3’s lightweight, open-ear design, providing lasting comfort even during extended listening.
Updated functionality and connectivity for modern lifestyles
With USB-C support, the headphones connect smoothly to compatible devices such as smartphones . No charging, pairing, or updates are required—just plug them in and enjoy music or videos instantly .
They also feature a microphone for calls and an in-line remote for convenient operation.
Rich sound that brings out the appeal of music
Drawing on the original design specifications, the MDR-3R has been re-engineered with the same 23 mm driver units as the MDR-3 to reproduce sound quality close to the original. While staying true to the original sound signature, subtle refinements have been made to suit modern listening preferences. Its natural, well-balanced sound—a signature carried forward through generations of Sony headphones—brings out the full appeal of every track.
MDR-3R Stranger Things Edition
Bringing together the portable music culture of the Walkman® era and the world of Netflix’s Stranger Things, the MDR-3R Stranger Things Edition celebrates the spirit of the 1980s. Inspired by Max's signature headphone style and the mysterious Upside Down, this special edition features exclusive design details, including an engraved Stranger Things logo and custom packaging that extends the experience beyond the headphones themselves.
Environment in Mind
Our products also take the environment into consideration. Approximately 25% of the total plastic used in the product is recycled plastic , while plastic-free packaging further reflects how Sony strives to reduce the environmental impact of our products.
Pricing and availability
Available in the United Arab Emirates, the MDR-3R and the MDR-3R Stranger Things Edition will be available from December 2026. For more information, please check with your local official Sony retailers.
For more, visit:
###
About Sony Middle East and Africa
Sony Middle East and Africa FZE is a 100% subsidiary of Sony Corporation and is the regional headquarters for the Middle East and Africa regions. The company is engaged in the business of Sony Consumer Electronics, Mobile Electronics (Car Audio), broadcasting and professional products and Computer Entertainment (PlayStation) products in more than 40 countries in the region.
Apart from stock operations in the Jebel Ali Free Zone Establishment in Dubai, Sony Middle East and Africa leads execution of various logistics, sales, marketing, advertising and customer services activities through its business partners. 353 accredited third-party service centres reinforce Sony’s presence in key markets in the region.
About Sony Corporation
Sony Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and is responsible for the Entertainment, Technology & Services (ET&S) business. With the mission to “create the future of entertainment through the power of technology together with creators,” we aim to continue to deliver Kando* to people around the world. For more information, visit:
*Kando is a Japanese word that roughly translates to the sense of awe and emotion you feel when experiencing something beautiful and amazing for the first time.
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