Nissan expands regional footprint for Tat’ees Championship to new Middle East markets
(MENAFN- Edelman) ): The region’s premier desert motorsport challenge is going regional. Following the breakthrough success of the inaugural Nissan Tat’ees Championship in Saudi Arabia in 2025, Nissan has announced Season 2 for 2026–2027. This season expands the championship's footprint from three Saudi cities to more locations across the wider Middle East, introducing rounds in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. The new season will bring together desert motorsport enthusiasts from across the region, with top qualifiers from each round competing for the ultimate regional title in Hail.
The championship will kick off in Jeddah on November 20–21, 2026, followed by Dammam on December 11–12. It will then head to the UAE and Qatar, before returning to Saudi Arabia for the Hail round and regional final in March 2027. Brought to life in partnership with local Nissan dealers in each market, the event will directly engage desert motorsport communities and fans across the region.
Commenting on the announcement, Thierry Sabbagh, Divisional Vice President and President, Middle East, KSA, India, and CIS – Nissan and INFINITI, said: “Nissan’s motorsport legacy is built on a passion for performance and competition. Through Tat’ees, we are connecting that heritage with a sport deeply rooted in the region and investing in the talent and communities behind it. The success of our first season in Saudi Arabia has given us a strong foundation to expand into more markets across the Middle East, creating more opportunities for drivers to compete on a regional stage. Our ambition is to build a lasting regional championship, with Saudi Arabia at its heart, and bring Tat’ees to more countries across the region in the years ahead.”
Season 2 will feature multiple competition categories, welcoming participants driving both Nissan vehicles and those from other manufacturers. Crucially, Season 2 places a strong spotlight on inclusivity, prominently featuring dedicated categories for female drivers alongside amateur and professional classes.
Vehicle classes include modified and stock four-wheel-drive vehicles with four-, six- and eight-cylinder engines, as well as two-wheel motorcycles and four-wheel quad bikes. Competitors will race on sand courses that require precision, speed and vehicle control, in accordance with the championship’s technical regulations and safety requirements. Rounds in Saudi Arabia will be held under the supervision of Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF), while rounds in other markets will be organized in coordination with relevant local regulatory and tourism authorities.
Nissan launched the inaugural championship in October 2025 to provide a safe, professionally managed setting for Tat’ees, a popular form of desert dune driving in Saudi Arabia. The first season featured three rounds, beginning on the sand dunes of Half Moon Bay in Dammam, followed by Bahrah in Jeddah, before concluding in Hail.The championship welcomed professional and amateur drivers, including women, across different competition categories. The inaugural season demonstrated strong participation across all divisions, culminating in Mohammed Al-Ghunaim securing the overall championship title alongside nine category winners, including in the women’s category.
As the Nissan Tat’ees Championship expands across the region, Nissan continues to support desert motorsports and strengthen its ties with local communities by encouraging participation, developing local talent and supporting the sport’s growth across the region. Registration details and further updates for each local round will be announced in due course.
The championship will kick off in Jeddah on November 20–21, 2026, followed by Dammam on December 11–12. It will then head to the UAE and Qatar, before returning to Saudi Arabia for the Hail round and regional final in March 2027. Brought to life in partnership with local Nissan dealers in each market, the event will directly engage desert motorsport communities and fans across the region.
Commenting on the announcement, Thierry Sabbagh, Divisional Vice President and President, Middle East, KSA, India, and CIS – Nissan and INFINITI, said: “Nissan’s motorsport legacy is built on a passion for performance and competition. Through Tat’ees, we are connecting that heritage with a sport deeply rooted in the region and investing in the talent and communities behind it. The success of our first season in Saudi Arabia has given us a strong foundation to expand into more markets across the Middle East, creating more opportunities for drivers to compete on a regional stage. Our ambition is to build a lasting regional championship, with Saudi Arabia at its heart, and bring Tat’ees to more countries across the region in the years ahead.”
Season 2 will feature multiple competition categories, welcoming participants driving both Nissan vehicles and those from other manufacturers. Crucially, Season 2 places a strong spotlight on inclusivity, prominently featuring dedicated categories for female drivers alongside amateur and professional classes.
Vehicle classes include modified and stock four-wheel-drive vehicles with four-, six- and eight-cylinder engines, as well as two-wheel motorcycles and four-wheel quad bikes. Competitors will race on sand courses that require precision, speed and vehicle control, in accordance with the championship’s technical regulations and safety requirements. Rounds in Saudi Arabia will be held under the supervision of Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF), while rounds in other markets will be organized in coordination with relevant local regulatory and tourism authorities.
Nissan launched the inaugural championship in October 2025 to provide a safe, professionally managed setting for Tat’ees, a popular form of desert dune driving in Saudi Arabia. The first season featured three rounds, beginning on the sand dunes of Half Moon Bay in Dammam, followed by Bahrah in Jeddah, before concluding in Hail.The championship welcomed professional and amateur drivers, including women, across different competition categories. The inaugural season demonstrated strong participation across all divisions, culminating in Mohammed Al-Ghunaim securing the overall championship title alongside nine category winners, including in the women’s category.
As the Nissan Tat’ees Championship expands across the region, Nissan continues to support desert motorsports and strengthen its ties with local communities by encouraging participation, developing local talent and supporting the sport’s growth across the region. Registration details and further updates for each local round will be announced in due course.
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