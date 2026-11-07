Christmas Village, Santa’s Grotto, and Motown New Year’s Eve Headline Festive Season at Trump International Golf Club Dubai
(MENAFN- Edelman) Trump International Golf Club Dubai has announced its festive programme, bringing a Christmas Village, Santa’s Grotto, children’s activities and seasonal dining to DAMAC Hills from November 29 to December 31. Highlights include three weekends of Christmas Village celebrations, Christmas Day brunch, a Motown-themed New Year’s Eve event featuring The Exclusives, and a fireworks display at midnight to celebrate the new year.
Christmas Village
Running across three December weekends, starting from December 4, the Christmas Village will bring together seasonal food, drinks, gifts and local crafts. Visitors can browse wooden huts beneath festoon lights, with live music, roaming characters and family entertainment throughout the afternoon and evening.
When: December 4-6, 11-13, and 18-20, from 2pm–10pm
Passport to Christmas
Children can explore the activity village, complete Christmas challenges and collect stamps along the way with their own Passport to Christmas. Stops include the North Pole Café, Reindeer Food Factory, Santa’s Post Office, Elf Workshop and Elf Training Camp, alongside a Christmas treasure hunt.
Price: AED 100 per child’s passport
Santa’s Grotto
Children can meet Santa, share their Christmas wishes and take home a gift from his grotto. The experience runs on the same weekends as the Christmas Village, with individual time slots available to book in advance.
When: December 4-6, 11-13, and 18-20, from 2:30pm–6:30pm
Price: AED 75 per child
Bookings: Advance booking and payment required to confirm a time slot
Festive Wreath-Making Workshops
Two guided workshops let guests create a festive wreath to take home. The daytime session includes a wool wreath decorated with handmade felt details and seasonal accessories, plus tea, coffee, and a festive treat.
The evening workshop combines pine foliage, dried oranges, cinnamon sticks, wool, and felt, and includes a glass of Prosecco or a festive mocktail. Both sessions include materials and expert guidance.
When: Sunday, November 29, 10am–noon; Wednesday, December 2, 7.30pm–9.30pm
Price: AED 395 per person
Bookings: Advance booking required
Festive Takeaway
For those celebrating at home, the Club will prepare roasted festive turkey or honey-roast ham with traditional trimmings, ready to collect and serve.
Collection: December 24 and 25; collection only
Orders: Advance booking required. Orders are confirmed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Christmas Day Brunch
Christmas Day brunch will feature a festive buffet, live food and drink stations, live music and a Christmas choir. A dedicated children’s corner will entertain younger guests.
When: Friday, December 25, 1pm–4.30pm
Price: AED 895 for guests; AED 795 for members; AED 395 for children aged 5–11; complimentary for children under five
Bookings: Advance booking required
Midnight in Motown: New Year’s Eve
The Club will welcome 2027 with Midnight in Motown, an evening of live entertainment from The Exclusives, dancing and a midnight fireworks display. Guests can dress up for the occasion, with cabana packages available for groups of up to 12.
When: Thursday, December 31, 7.30pm–1.30am
Price: AED 1,200 for guests; AED 1,100 for members; AED 395 for children aged 5–11; complimentary for children under five
VIP Cabana package: AED 18,000 for up to 12 people with a dedicated host and four Champagne bottles
Dress code: Dress to impress
Bookings: Advance booking required
All celebrations take place at Trump International Golf Club Dubai, DAMAC Hills. For bookings and further information, call 04 245 3939 or visit trumpgolfdubai.com/festive-celebrations
Christmas Village
Running across three December weekends, starting from December 4, the Christmas Village will bring together seasonal food, drinks, gifts and local crafts. Visitors can browse wooden huts beneath festoon lights, with live music, roaming characters and family entertainment throughout the afternoon and evening.
When: December 4-6, 11-13, and 18-20, from 2pm–10pm
Passport to Christmas
Children can explore the activity village, complete Christmas challenges and collect stamps along the way with their own Passport to Christmas. Stops include the North Pole Café, Reindeer Food Factory, Santa’s Post Office, Elf Workshop and Elf Training Camp, alongside a Christmas treasure hunt.
Price: AED 100 per child’s passport
Santa’s Grotto
Children can meet Santa, share their Christmas wishes and take home a gift from his grotto. The experience runs on the same weekends as the Christmas Village, with individual time slots available to book in advance.
When: December 4-6, 11-13, and 18-20, from 2:30pm–6:30pm
Price: AED 75 per child
Bookings: Advance booking and payment required to confirm a time slot
Festive Wreath-Making Workshops
Two guided workshops let guests create a festive wreath to take home. The daytime session includes a wool wreath decorated with handmade felt details and seasonal accessories, plus tea, coffee, and a festive treat.
The evening workshop combines pine foliage, dried oranges, cinnamon sticks, wool, and felt, and includes a glass of Prosecco or a festive mocktail. Both sessions include materials and expert guidance.
When: Sunday, November 29, 10am–noon; Wednesday, December 2, 7.30pm–9.30pm
Price: AED 395 per person
Bookings: Advance booking required
Festive Takeaway
For those celebrating at home, the Club will prepare roasted festive turkey or honey-roast ham with traditional trimmings, ready to collect and serve.
Collection: December 24 and 25; collection only
Orders: Advance booking required. Orders are confirmed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Christmas Day Brunch
Christmas Day brunch will feature a festive buffet, live food and drink stations, live music and a Christmas choir. A dedicated children’s corner will entertain younger guests.
When: Friday, December 25, 1pm–4.30pm
Price: AED 895 for guests; AED 795 for members; AED 395 for children aged 5–11; complimentary for children under five
Bookings: Advance booking required
Midnight in Motown: New Year’s Eve
The Club will welcome 2027 with Midnight in Motown, an evening of live entertainment from The Exclusives, dancing and a midnight fireworks display. Guests can dress up for the occasion, with cabana packages available for groups of up to 12.
When: Thursday, December 31, 7.30pm–1.30am
Price: AED 1,200 for guests; AED 1,100 for members; AED 395 for children aged 5–11; complimentary for children under five
VIP Cabana package: AED 18,000 for up to 12 people with a dedicated host and four Champagne bottles
Dress code: Dress to impress
Bookings: Advance booking required
All celebrations take place at Trump International Golf Club Dubai, DAMAC Hills. For bookings and further information, call 04 245 3939 or visit trumpgolfdubai.com/festive-celebrations
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