Dubai Tenants Receive Fire Safety Notice Over Candles, Incense, Fireworks Ahead Of Diwali

Residents in Dubai apartment buildings have received fire safety notices reminding them not to light candles, burn incense or set off fireworks on balconies, corridors and common areas, with families adopting safer ways to celebrate festivals without giving up their traditions.

The notices come as residents decorate their homes ahead of Diwali, with building management companies urging them to take precautions to prevent fire hazards.

In one notice, the management of a building on Sheikh Zayed Road reminded residents that lighting candles, burning incense and setting off fireworks were strictly prohibited in corridors, balconies and common areas.

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"Please be reminded that the use of open flames or ignited materials poses a serious fire hazard and may endanger the safety of residents and the property," the notice stated. The management also sought residents cooperation in following the safety measures.

Janisha Dhanjal, a 23-year-old student who received the notice, said her family has continued decorating their balcony and performing traditional rituals while following the building's safety instructions.

She said the family has avoided setting off fireworks in the building and takes precautions while performing pooja and other rituals at home.

According to Janisha, the guidelines have not prevented the family from celebrating Diwali. Instead, they have continued their traditions while being mindful of the safety of other residents.

For Anurag T, an Indian engineer living with his family of four in a two-bedroom apartment in Al Mankhool, celebrating Diwali now involves a few changes.

His family usually makes rangoli at the entrance, hangs marigold garlands and decorates the home with fairy lights. However, a notice issued by his building management prompted them to replace traditional diyas on the balcony with battery-operated alternatives.

"We stopped using real diyas outside and switched to battery ones. Honestly, it was a small change," he said.

Anurag said the family continues to light a traditional diya indoors under supervision. "The glow of a real diya is different, so we light one small one inside on a metal plate, with someone sitting right next to it. The rest is LED."

He suggested that management companies issue notices ahead of festivals, clearly explaining which decorations are permitted.

Abhi Vatsa, a finance professional living in Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT), said an email from his building management about candles, incense and fireworks made him reconsider some of his habits.

"I hadn't realised balcony lights could be an issue. I've stopped using candles when I'm not in the room, and I switched to flameless ones for the balcony," he said.

He has also stopped leaving decorative lights switched on overnight.

"I have also stopped leaving lights on overnight, which I used to do without thinking," said Abhi.

However, he believes residents would benefit from more detailed instructions about acceptable decorations and balcony restrictions.

"Specific guidance, because 'be careful' doesn't tell me anything. I would like to know what kind of lights are acceptable, whether there's a limit on what can go on balconies," he said.

He added that reminders at the beginning of the festive season would be more helpful than a one-off notice.

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