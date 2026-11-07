Philippines Repatriates 38 Filipino Workers From Saudi Arabia Amid Middle East Tensions

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments since thestarted on February 28].

Thirty-eight overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) have safely returned to the Philippines from Saudi Arabia, arriving at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 on the evening of November 6.

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The workers, who travelled aboard Qatar Airways flight QR 928, received special financial assistance, free meals, temporary accommodation and transport to help them return to their families, according to an announcement by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Saturday, November 7.

The latest arrival comes as the Philippines continues its government-assisted voluntary repatriation programme for workers affected by tensions in the Middle East.

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On October 26, the DMW announced that 117 OFWs had returned from Saudi Arabia under the programme. They were provided with medical and financial assistance, temporary accommodation and transportation to their home provinces.

The repatriation effort is part of the government's“Saving Lives” programme under its UPLIFT initiative, following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's directive to protect the safety and welfare of OFWs and their families affected by the regional tensions.

The DMW and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) will continue providing repatriation assistance until November 11, with around 290 more OFWs expected to return to the Philippines in the coming days.

Filipinos requiring repatriation assistance can contact their nearest Migrant Workers Office (MWO), Philippine Embassy or the DMW-OWWA 24/7 hotline at 1348.

Between October 19 and 25, the DMW and OWWA assisted 383 Filipino workers and their dependents in returning to the Philippines.

The first group of 34 workers was repatriated on October 19, following the Houthis' October 10 attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

Earlier in October, deadly attacks on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport killed 14 people and injured others. The victims included nationals of Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Egypt, India, Jordan, Pakistan and Palestine.

Two Filipinos were also left in intensive care following the incident. DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said on October 11 that no Filipino had died in the attack, which Saudi authorities described as the third reported strike on the airport within a week.

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