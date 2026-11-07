Japan Introduces Emergency Cybersecurity Measures Following Major Data Breaches
(MENAFN) Japan announced a series of urgent cybersecurity measures on Friday, including AI-powered threat detection systems and specialized response units, in an effort to address a wave of significant personal data breaches.
The package was approved during a meeting led by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and is designed to reinforce protection against unauthorized access while improving the government's ability to respond to cyberattacks.
The initiative covers four main areas: upgrading security through artificial intelligence, improving intelligence collection, developing strategic responses to cyber threats and providing stronger support to affected victims.
Under the plan, the government will create a specialized team of cybersecurity experts, known as the "top gun" team, to combat hackers. AI technology will also be introduced to detect weaknesses in computer systems.
Another unit, referred to as the "rescue team," will bring together specialists from the public and private sectors to help businesses affected by cyberattacks. A separate team will provide guidance to companies exposed to potential cyber threats.
Tokyo also intends to expand its active cyber defense capabilities, enabling authorities to proactively access servers used by attackers under legislation that came into force in October.
The government has set aside 10 billion yen ($63 million) from its fiscal 2026 reserve funds to improve cybersecurity, including strengthening intelligence-gathering operations by police.
The announcement follows several major security incidents, including a ransomware attack against GMO Internet Group. The incident prompted Takaichi to call for an emergency cybersecurity package last week.
Japan has continued to reinforce its cybersecurity framework as concerns grow over attacks against companies, critical infrastructure and national security.
The package was approved during a meeting led by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and is designed to reinforce protection against unauthorized access while improving the government's ability to respond to cyberattacks.
The initiative covers four main areas: upgrading security through artificial intelligence, improving intelligence collection, developing strategic responses to cyber threats and providing stronger support to affected victims.
Under the plan, the government will create a specialized team of cybersecurity experts, known as the "top gun" team, to combat hackers. AI technology will also be introduced to detect weaknesses in computer systems.
Another unit, referred to as the "rescue team," will bring together specialists from the public and private sectors to help businesses affected by cyberattacks. A separate team will provide guidance to companies exposed to potential cyber threats.
Tokyo also intends to expand its active cyber defense capabilities, enabling authorities to proactively access servers used by attackers under legislation that came into force in October.
The government has set aside 10 billion yen ($63 million) from its fiscal 2026 reserve funds to improve cybersecurity, including strengthening intelligence-gathering operations by police.
The announcement follows several major security incidents, including a ransomware attack against GMO Internet Group. The incident prompted Takaichi to call for an emergency cybersecurity package last week.
Japan has continued to reinforce its cybersecurity framework as concerns grow over attacks against companies, critical infrastructure and national security.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment