Guns, Threats, Diplomatic Apprach, And The Prospect Of War!
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In an in-depth analysis of today's fast-moving events, Ronnie Chatah, a lecturer at Saint Joseph University and host of The Beirut Banyan podcast, unpacks the complex political landscape of the US midterm elections and examines their direct fallout across the Middle East and the regional balance of power. Chatah also puts today's US strike on Qeshm Island into sharp military and geopolitical perspective, dissecting the significance of its timing, mutual deterrence calculations, and the boundaries of escalation across the Gulf. He joins the show live tonight at 8:00 PM Beirut time.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment