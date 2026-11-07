Yemen, The Most Difficult And Confounding Nut To Crack
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Yemen, the Most Difficult and Confounding Nut to Crack Three simultaneous wars tear Yemen apart: the brutal internal struggle between Aden and Sana'a, the entrenched conflict between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, and a perilous collision pitting the rebels against the United States and looming regional powers. Ratney will unpack this complex web of entanglement, dissecting the geopolitical chaos of a shattered land where regional ambitions, rival factions, and global superpowers violently collide.
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