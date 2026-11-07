Can Trump Escape His Current Quagmire?
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Can Donald Trump navigate his current strategic dilemma? Joining us is Caroline Rose, Senior Director at the Soufan Center, to unpack three critical paths ahead. Trump could order a direct resumption of military action against Iran, sustain crippling economic sanctions and naval blockades through January 2028, or pursue an elusive diplomatic breakthrough. Rose breaks down the high-stakes calculations behind each challenging route.
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