President Ilham Aliyev Attends Opening Of Metal Products Manufacturing Enterprise At Aghdam Industrial Park (PHOTO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. On November 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev participated in the opening of a metal products manufacturing enterprise belonging to“ASMC” Limited Liability Company (LLC) at the Aghdam Industrial Park.
The information was confirmed in an official statement released by the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan.
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