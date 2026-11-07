Ahead Of Diwali, CM Dhami Celebrates With Garhwal Rifles Soldiers, Lauds Their Dedication To Nation

MENAFN - IANS) Dehradun, Nov 7 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Saturday celebrated Diwali with soldiers of the Garhwal Rifles and praised their dedication and commitment to the nation, saying that their spirit of service despite staying away from their families was an inspiration for everyone.

Speaking to IANS, Dhami said that celebrating the festival of lights with soldiers was an emotional moment for him, particularly as they remain away from their families while performing their duties under challenging conditions.

"Diwali is our special festival, and coming among all our soldiers of the Garhwal Rifles at such a time is a very emotional moment for me. Everyone stays away from their families and works in difficult conditions, yet they possess the spirit of lifelong dedication to the country and a constant desire to work for the nation at all times," he said.

He added that the soldiers' commitment to the country inspires everyone to place national interests above everything else.

"It inspires all of us to work with the understanding that the country always comes first and remains our top priority. On the occasion of Diwali, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all the jawans and their families," the Chief Minister said.

Diwali, the festival of lights, will be celebrated across the country on Sunday, November 8. The festival is observed on Amavasya, or the new moon day, during the Hindu month of Kartik.

According to the Hindu calendar, the Amavasya Tithi will begin at 11.28 a.m. on November 8 and continue until 12.32 p.m. on November 9. However, Diwali will be celebrated on November 8, as the Pradosh Kaal, the auspicious evening period considered significant for religious rituals and worship, falls on that day.

The festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion across India and several parts of the world. People decorate their homes with earthen lamps, colourful lights and rangolis. Special prayers are offered to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha, with devotees seeking happiness, prosperity and well-being for their families.

Diwali also holds deep religious and cultural significance. According to the Ramayana, Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana and completing 14 years of exile. To welcome him, the people of Ayodhya illuminated the city with countless earthen lamps, a tradition believed to have laid the foundation for the festival's celebrations.

Since then, lighting diyas has symbolised the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. Beyond its religious significance, Diwali conveys a message of hope, positivity and perseverance, reminding people that faith and righteousness can help overcome even the most difficult challenges.