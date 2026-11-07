CM Adityanath To Celebrate Diwali With Van Tangiya Community In Gorakhpur

MENAFN - IANS) Gorakhpur, Nov 7 (IANS) Keeping up with the tradition this year too, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to celebrate Diwali with the Van Tangiya community at Kushmi Jungle of Gorakhpur district on Sunday.

The Van Tangiya village, located about 15 kilometres from Gorakhpur, is eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Chief Minister, who has been celebrating the festival with the community every year.

CM Adityanath will celebrate 'Deepotsav' with the villagers and share Diwali festivities with a community that remained deprived of basic rights and development for decades.

During the visit, he will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for 52 development projects worth Rs 82.41 crore. These include an interlocking road to improve connectivity to Van Tangiya villages, an eco-park in Kusmhi forest, and the construction of Vaishvik Nagar Bazaar in Pipraich.

The CM began the tradition of celebrating Diwali with the Van Tangiya community during his tenure as a Member of Parliament and successor to the Gorakhnath Math. Even after becoming Chief Minister, he has continued the practice, traditionally beginning his Diwali celebrations from this village. The Van Tangiya villagers view him as a key figure in improving their lives and integrating them into mainstream society.

The community traces its origins to the British era, when landless labourers were settled in forests to plant and maintain sal trees using the "Tangiya" method imported from Burma. Several Van Tangiya settlements were established in Gorakhpur and Maharajganj districts in 1918. Despite India's independence in 1947, the community remained without citizenship rights and access to basic amenities for decades.

After becoming Gorakhpur MP in 1998, Yogi Adityanath took up their cause, focusing first on providing education and healthcare services. Institutions under Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad and mobile medical units from Guru Gorakhnath Hospital were involved in welfare efforts. The villagers credit CM Adityanath for transforming their lives.

In 2009, the Chief Minister had faced legal challenges while supporting the construction of a temporary school for Van Tangiya children. Despite opposition from the Forest Department, the school was established and continues to function as a symbol of that struggle.

The same year, he initiated the tradition of celebrating Diwali with the community. Villagers say the festival brought them recognition, dignity, and a connection with the outside world. The tradition has continued uninterrupted since then. During his visits, the CM distributes sweets, notebooks, books, and gifts to children, encouraging them to pursue education.

As Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath granted revenue village status to Van Tangiya settlements, enabling residents to access government welfare schemes and public services.

Today, the 23 Van Tangiya villages in Gorakhpur and Maharajganj have facilities such as housing, roads, electricity, drinking water, schools, streetlights, anganwadi centres, and RO water systems. The community now possesses Aadhaar cards, ration cards, LPG connections, cultivable land, and has access to pension schemes.

Van Tangiya villagers have expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for what they describe as a "dramatic change" in their quality of life. Many say that festivals now feel incomplete without his presence.

This year, along with celebrating Diwali, CM Adityanath will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for projects focused on connectivity, infrastructure, tourism, and local commerce.