Israeli Forces, Settlers Attack Palestinian Olive Harvesters Across Occupied West Bank
(MENAFN) Israeli forces and settlers carried out multiple attacks across the occupied West Bank on Friday, targeting Palestinian olive harvesters, setting residential tents and agricultural land ablaze, and conducting raids in several locations, according to reports.
Israeli soldiers forced dozens of foreign activists and several journalists to leave Abu Falah village, northeast of Ramallah, after they attempted to support Palestinian residents seeking access to their agricultural land for the olive harvest.
In a separate incident, Israeli settlers and soldiers assaulted and detained 15 foreign activists who were assisting Palestinians with olive picking near Jabal al-Risan.
Settlers also entered a Bedouin community using all-terrain vehicles and drove provocatively between Palestinian homes, according to reports.
In the southern occupied West Bank, Israeli forces raided the archaeological and tourist site of Solomon's Pools near Bethlehem and blocked entrances to the Bethlehem governorate.
Near Yatta, south of Hebron, settlers drove livestock into Palestinian agricultural fields and among fruit trees in the Huwwara area.
Palestinian resident Khalil Mahmoud al-Hamamdeh and his son Omar confronted the settlers before Israeli forces arrived and detained Khalil, according to reports.
In the central West Bank, settlers set fire to agricultural land in Burqa village, east of Ramallah.
Meanwhile, in Duma, south of Nablus, settlers attacked the eastern part of the village and burned residential tents, causing property damage. No injuries were reported.
In another incident in Burin, south of Nablus, settlers damaged electricity poles supplying the home of the Sufan family, leaving the residence without power.
On Oct. 22, the Palestinian Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission reported documenting 409 attacks targeting olive farmers, trees, agricultural land and equipment across the occupied West Bank between Oct. 1 and 21.
According to the commission, 317 incidents were attributed to Israeli settlers, while the remaining 92 involved Israeli military forces.
The reported violations included blocking farmers from accessing their fields, forcing them off their land, stealing harvested crops and destroying olive trees and agricultural equipment.
Israeli military operations and settler attacks have escalated across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since October 2023. Reported incidents have included killings, arrests, home demolitions, arson, land destruction and the displacement of Palestinian communities.
Israeli soldiers forced dozens of foreign activists and several journalists to leave Abu Falah village, northeast of Ramallah, after they attempted to support Palestinian residents seeking access to their agricultural land for the olive harvest.
In a separate incident, Israeli settlers and soldiers assaulted and detained 15 foreign activists who were assisting Palestinians with olive picking near Jabal al-Risan.
Settlers also entered a Bedouin community using all-terrain vehicles and drove provocatively between Palestinian homes, according to reports.
In the southern occupied West Bank, Israeli forces raided the archaeological and tourist site of Solomon's Pools near Bethlehem and blocked entrances to the Bethlehem governorate.
Near Yatta, south of Hebron, settlers drove livestock into Palestinian agricultural fields and among fruit trees in the Huwwara area.
Palestinian resident Khalil Mahmoud al-Hamamdeh and his son Omar confronted the settlers before Israeli forces arrived and detained Khalil, according to reports.
In the central West Bank, settlers set fire to agricultural land in Burqa village, east of Ramallah.
Meanwhile, in Duma, south of Nablus, settlers attacked the eastern part of the village and burned residential tents, causing property damage. No injuries were reported.
In another incident in Burin, south of Nablus, settlers damaged electricity poles supplying the home of the Sufan family, leaving the residence without power.
On Oct. 22, the Palestinian Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission reported documenting 409 attacks targeting olive farmers, trees, agricultural land and equipment across the occupied West Bank between Oct. 1 and 21.
According to the commission, 317 incidents were attributed to Israeli settlers, while the remaining 92 involved Israeli military forces.
The reported violations included blocking farmers from accessing their fields, forcing them off their land, stealing harvested crops and destroying olive trees and agricultural equipment.
Israeli military operations and settler attacks have escalated across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since October 2023. Reported incidents have included killings, arrests, home demolitions, arson, land destruction and the displacement of Palestinian communities.
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