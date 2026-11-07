Faridabad Man Shot Dead Following Dispute Over Parking In Sector 21C
Tragic Fatal Shooting in Faridabad
A man named Paramjeet Dhankhar was shot dead following a dispute over parking in Sector 21C on Friday night, police said.
Details of the Investigation
According to Faridabad Police, the accused, identified as neighbour Mohan alias Monu Sharma, allegedly fired 15–16 rounds from his licensed pistol, with 8–9 bullets hitting the victim. The accused fled with his family after the incident.
Police, Crime Branch and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams reached the spot and recovered empty cartridges. A search is underway to nab the accused. Further details are awaited (ANI)
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