IRGC Aerospace Force Highlights Major Milestones And Defense Progress

IRGC Aerospace Force Marks Commemorative Week with Strategic Updates

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force celebrated its dedicated commemorative week with statements highlighting domestic technological milestones, regional defence capabilities and military self-reliance during a press briefing held at the Sarcheshmeh Cultural Complex in Tehran on Saturday, as reported by the semi-official Mehr News Agency. IRGC Spokesman Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi opened proceedings by honouring historical figures and fallen personnel linked to past regional conflicts, noting that“Aerospace Week serves as a valuable opportunity to honour martyrs of the Aerospace Force, its veterans, commanders and their esteemed families, as well as to highlight the salient achievements and performance of the IRGC Aerospace Force.”

Addressing journalists, the spokesman indicated that the nation has constructed extensive subterranean missile facilities utilising domestic technical capabilities and geographical advantages. Following recent military engagements, a primary advancement has been the rapid evolution of national air defence networks, as observed in Mehr News Agency coverage. General Mohebbi stated that air defence units intercepted and brought down 260 hostile aircraft during hostilities initiated by the United States against Iran.“By establishing flexible production capabilities and continuing to manufacture missiles and drones under enemy bombardment, we managed to move production facilities from above ground to underground,” he said, adding,“Specialised equipment will be put on display during IRGC Aerospace Week, allowing the public to see it up close.”

Technological Superiority and Operational Successes

The official further noted that authorities had recovered seven intact reconnaissance aircraft over the preceding fortnight. Over the past week or two,“we have brought down seven MQM-170 reconnaissance drones intact. This is nothing but a demonstration of our technological superiority over the enemy,” the spokesman continued.“If another war breaks out, the world will witness the IRGC Aerospace Force's new capabilities, and our enemies will be astonished by its strength and power.”

Three Pillars of Aerospace Development

Detailing institutional progress, the senior official outlined three foundational pillars of development, beginning with the cultivation of home-grown scientific expertise within the aerospace sector, a perspective underscored in reports by the Mehr News Agency.“The first strategic achievement of the IRGC Aerospace Force is the generation of indigenous knowledge and the localisation of global knowledge within the aerospace industry,” he added. Mohebbi stated,“This development served as the catalyst for sweeping changes within the nation's defence and offensive industry, transforming us from an importer of military weaponry into an exporter in the aerospace sector.”

The second milestone involved industrial application, yielding proprietary manufacturing outputs. Consequently, current output satisfies domestic requirements while supplying international markets with systems such as the Arman missile, the 358 drone and the Khordad-3 air defence system.“Today, in addition to meeting domestic needs, we have become an exporter of defence equipment and products-a significant achievement for the country.”

The third pillar centres on complete self-sufficiency rather than foreign dependency. The agency noted the emphasis on indigenous manufacturing, ensuring that all military hardware and associated components rely entirely on domestic expertise without external procurement. It stated,“Today, the Aerospace Force's weaponry is produced based on indigenous knowledge and expertise; we do not rely on foreign nations to supply the arms, equipment and components we require.”

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