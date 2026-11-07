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A View From The Hills


Date: 2026-11-07 04:15:08

(MENAFN- Gulf Times)

Doha's outdoor season is underway, with cooler temperatures creating more opportunities for residents and visitors to explore Qatar's parks, green spaces, cultural attractions, and scenic destinations. The pleasant weather is encouraging more outdoor activities, from leisurely walks to weekend outings, with Katara Hills among the places offering visitors a refreshing escape and picturesque views of the city skyline.

Katar Hills

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Gulf Times

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