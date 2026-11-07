India, Hungary Explore Trade And Investment Opportunities In Electronics, Pharma

MENAFN - KNN India)India and Hungary have explored opportunities to expand bilateral trade, investment and industrial cooperation, with a focus on electronics manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and emerging technologies during a three-day visit by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada.

India, Hungary Explore Trade And Technology Cooperation

Prasada visited Hungary from November 4-6, 2026, holding discussions with government officials, industry representatives and research institutions to strengthen economic and technological ties between the two countries.

During the visit, he met Hungary's Minister of Science and Technology to discuss cooperation in emerging technologies, research and innovation, including collaboration between industries and research institutions.

He also called on the Deputy Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly to discuss bilateral relations and opportunities for cooperation in the context of India-European Union ties.

Business Seminar Identifies Investment Opportunities

Addressing the India-Hungary Business Seminar in Budapest on November 5, attended by more than 100 business representatives, Prasada urged companies from both countries to explore new investment opportunities and strengthen industrial partnerships.

He highlighted potential areas of cooperation, including electronics manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and emerging technologies, and called for stronger commercial linkages amid expanding India-EU economic engagement.

An accompanying Indian business delegation held interactions with the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI), Hungarian Export Promotion Agency (HEPA) and Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency (HIPA).

Business-to-business meetings were also organised to identify investment opportunities and facilitate partnerships between companies.

Foxconn And Gedeon Richter Visits Focus On Industrial Partnerships

As part of his industry engagements, Prasada visited Foxconn's manufacturing facility in Hungary, which produces data centre infrastructure, network communication equipment and AI server technologies.

Discussions highlighted opportunities in electronics manufacturing, digital infrastructure and resilient supply chains.

He also visited Hungarian pharmaceutical company Gedeon Richter Plc., which has a manufacturing presence in India through Richter Themis Medicare, to explore cooperation in pharmaceutical manufacturing, research and development and healthcare technologies.

Agricultural Research And People-To-People Ties

The Minister further visited the Hungarian University of Agriculture and Life Sciences to explore collaboration in agricultural research, agri-technology and sustainable farming practices.

During the visit, Prasada also interacted with members of the Indian community at the Amrita Sher-Gil Cultural Centre in Budapest, acknowledging their contribution to strengthening people-to-people ties between the two countries.

The visit aimed to expand bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, technology and industrial development while strengthening India's broader economic engagement with the European Union.

(KNN Bureau)