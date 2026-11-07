Startup India Portal Integrates With I-STEM To Boost Access To Research Facilities

MENAFN - KNN India)The government has integrated the Startup India Portal with the Indian Science, Technology and Engineering Facilities Map (I-STEM) to improve access to scientific research, testing and prototyping facilities for startups.

Startup India Portal Integrated With I-STEM

The integration was launched on November 6 by the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) in collaboration with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The initiative will enable DPIIT-recognised startups to discover and access existing scientific infrastructure across research and academic institutions, potentially reducing research and development costs and the need for investment in expensive equipment.

Initiative To Support Deep-Tech Innovation And Product Development

Principal Scientific Adviser Ajay Kumar Sood said the integration would strengthen linkages between startups and the country's scientific infrastructure, improve utilisation of publicly funded facilities and support deep-tech innovation.

Scientific Secretary Parvinder Maini said the initiative would simplify the discovery of research facilities and help address infrastructure-related barriers to technology development.

DPIIT Additional Secretary Ateesh Kumar Singh said the integration would provide startups greater visibility of specialised research, testing and prototyping facilities, supporting product development and technology validation.

API-Based Integration To Simplify Startup Access

The API-based integration will enable interoperability between the two portals, while Single Sign-On (SSO) functionality is proposed for subsequent phases. Automated verification of DPIIT recognition status is also expected to streamline startup onboarding.

However, access requests will continue to be assessed by individual host institutions based on facility availability, technical suitability, applicable charges and safety requirements.

I-STEM Lists Over 31,500 Equipment Items Across 4,044 Institutions

As of November 6, 2026, I-STEM listed 31,540 equipment items across 4,044 registered institutions, providing a national infrastructure base for researchers and innovators.

The initiative aims to strengthen industry-academia linkages and improve the utilisation of existing research infrastructure by connecting startups with specialised scientific facilities.

(KNN Bureau)