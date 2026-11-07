Tamil Nadu Sets Up Chief Secretary-Led Investment Promotion Panel To Fast-Track FTA-Linked Projects

MENAFN - KNN India)Tamil Nadu has constituted the Tamil Nadu Investment Promotion Commission (TNIPC), headed by the Chief Secretary, to attract and facilitate investments, particularly those linked to India's free trade agreements (FTAs) and overseas people of Tamil origin.

The commission, notified by the Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department on November 3 under the amended Tamil Nadu Business Facilitation Act, 2018, will coordinate with key departments to move investment commitments towards project implementation, commercial operations and employment generation.

The move supports the state's ambition of becoming a USD 1.5 trillion economy by 2036, with the government emphasising predictable timelines for converting investment commitments into operational projects.

The Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Secretary will serve as member-convener. Members will include secretaries from the Finance, MSME, Commercial Taxes and Registration, Labour and Skill Development, Energy, Environment, IT and Digital Services, Water Resources, Municipal Administration, Housing and Urban Development departments, among others.

The commission will also include the Commissioners of Land Reforms and Land Administration, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board's Member-Secretary, and the Managing Director and CEO of Guidance Tamil Nadu.

The proposal was outlined in the Governor's Address and subsequently recommended by Guidance Tamil Nadu.

(KNN Bureau)

