Solar To Drive Over 80% Of India's Renewable Capacity Expansion Total Capacity Likely To Hit 530 GW By 2030: IEA

MENAFN - KNN India)India's renewable energy capacity is projected to reach around 530 GW by 2030, with solar photovoltaic (PV) accounting for over 80 per cent of the expansion, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

In its India Renewable Energy Market Report 2026, the agency said renewable capacity crossed 300 GW in the fourth quarter of 2026, nearly quadrupling over the past decade, ANI reported.

Solar capacity is expected to exceed 350 GW by 2030, while wind and hydropower are projected to reach nearly 90 GW and 75 GW, respectively. The growth would put India on track to meet its 500 GW non-fossil capacity target. The country achieved its goal of sourcing 50 per cent of installed electricity capacity from non-fossil sources in 2025, five years ahead of schedule.

Annual renewable capacity additions are expected to remain above 50 GW through 2030, against 49 GW in 2025. Under an accelerated growth scenario, they could reach 70 GW annually by the decade's end.

Renewable Generation to Nearly Double

Renewable electricity generation is projected to rise from around 500 terawatt-hours (TWh) in 2025 to 950 TWh in 2030, increasing its share of total generation from nearly 25 per cent to 35 per cent.

Solar PV is expected to contribute over half of renewable generation, with output tripling by 2030. Wind generation could increase by around 50 per cent.

The IEA attributed the expansion to competitive auctions, supportive policies, falling technology costs and rising commercial and industrial demand.

However, faster transmission expansion, energy storage and greater power system flexibility will be essential. Land acquisition, project delays and the financial health of distribution companies remain key challenges.

Addressing these constraints could accelerate renewable capacity deployment during 2026-2030 by more than 20 per cent, the agency said.

(KNN Bureau)