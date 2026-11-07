India, EU Finalise Horizon Europe Association To Expand Research, Technology Collaboration

MENAFN - KNN India)India and the European Union (EU) have concluded negotiations for India's association with Horizon Europe, the EU's flagship research and innovation programme, opening new opportunities for Indian researchers, institutions and industry to access joint funding and research infrastructure.

The association will enable Indian participants to join collaborative research projects, access European research consortia and infrastructure, support talent mobility and jointly develop critical technologies, standards and solutions.

The programme's Pillar II clusters cover health, digital technologies, industry and space, climate, energy and mobility, food and the bioeconomy, aligning with India's research priorities and scientific capabilities.

The move is expected to strengthen India's innovation ecosystem and support its Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, the government said in a release. It also builds on existing research cooperation under the India-EU Agreement on Science and Technology Cooperation and the India-EU Trade and Technology Council.

Exploration of the association began after the India-EU Summit on January 27, 2026, while formal negotiations were launched following the Trade and Technology Council ministerial meeting in Brussels on July 15, 2026.

(KNN Bureau)

