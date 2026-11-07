Government Launches Semicon 2.0 Portal, Approves 12 ECMS Projects Worth Rs 7,503 Crore

MENAFN - KNN India)The government has launched the Semicon 2.0 web application portal for applications under three pillars of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) and approved 12 additional projects under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), involving proposed investments of Rs 7,503 crore.

Semicon 2.0 Portal Launched For Three Programme Pillars

Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched the portal for Pillars 2, 3 and 4 of the Semicon India Programme, covering semiconductor machinery and materials, fabrication units, and assembly, testing, marking and packaging (ATMP/OSAT) facilities.

The Union Cabinet has approved Semicon 2.0 with an outlay of Rs 1,27,500 crore, focusing on six areas: chip design, machinery and materials, fabrication, ATMP/OSAT, R&D and talent development.

Under the first phase, 12 semiconductor projects across six states were approved with investments exceeding Rs 1.64 lakh crore. Five had commenced commercial production by October 2026.

The India Semiconductor Mission has supported 105 startups with access to electronic design automation (EDA) tools, funded 24 startups and helped 15 secure venture capital investment.

Under the Chips to Startup (C2S) programme, 332 institutions have received EDA tools, while around 70,000 students have been trained.

ECMS Approves 12 More Projects With Rs 7,503 Crore Investment

The latest ECMS approvals follow 106 projects announced earlier, involving investments of Rs 69,548 crore. The 12 additional projects entail projected production of Rs 39,045 crore and are expected to generate 7,127 direct jobs.

The projects span 10 product segments, including multi-layer PCBs, relays, heat sinks, specialty ceramics, copper foil, anode and cathode active materials, polypropylene film, camera rims and capital equipment.

Spread across seven states, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, the approvals include the scheme's first projects for domestic manufacturing of copper foil, cathode active material and specialty ceramics.

Projects Cover Components, Materials And Capital Equipment

Approved projects include multi-layer PCBs by NeST ICELR, relays by TDConnex, heat sinks by Modern Automotives and specialty ceramics by Voltix Semicon.

Other projects cover copper foil by Indo Asia Copper, anode material by TACC, cathode active material by Vidyuta Materials, polypropylene film by Enerfolie and camera rims by Surface Modification Technologies.

In capital equipment, TDConnex will manufacture precision moulds and tooling, Rockwell Automation India will produce power and control systems, while Wipro PARI Robotics will develop factory automation and system integration equipment.

ECMS Projects Reach 118, MSMEs To Gain Supply Chain Opportunities

With the latest approvals, the total number of projects under ECMS has reached 118, covering 34 products across 16 states. The projects entail investments of Rs 77,051 crore, projected production of Rs 5.73 lakh crore and potential direct employment of 81,755 people.

Vaishnaw said the focus was shifting beyond electronics assembly to developing domestic capabilities in components, materials and advanced technologies. He highlighted opportunities for MSMEs, noting that nearly 50 per cent of approved units belonged to the sector.

He added that Semicon 2.0 would focus on domestic manufacturing of semiconductor equipment, materials, chemicals and gases, targeting at least three major equipment manufacturers and five chemicals and gases companies for investment in India. (KNN Bureau)