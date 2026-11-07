Gallery GF Expands Digital Reach With AI Exhibition Rooms

MENAFN - USA Art News) Gallery GF, founded byin, has significantly expanded its digital operations and is now experimenting with artificial intelligence to generate virtual exhibition rooms. This evolution began during the pandemic, transforming the gallery's approach from a traditional Berlin-based physical space to a global online business.

For its first six years, the gallery functioned with conventional shows, openings, and in-person discussions. However, the pandemic prompted Fedoroff to transition the entire operation online, listing works on platforms such as Artsy and Artnet. This shift, initially perceived as a temporary measure, has become a core strategy for reaching collectors worldwide.

“We didn't lose our space,” said Fedoroff.“We moved beyond its boundaries.”

Today, Gallery GF collaborates with over 30 artists, embracing diverse styles such as abstraction, realism, figurative painting, Pop art, and conceptual work, rather than adhering to a single aesthetic. This strategy aims to broaden collector expectations, revitalize the discovery experience, introduce new voices, and foster personal collecting. Fedoroff emphasizes deep, long-term partnerships with artists, from emerging to established.

The gallery's ongoing digital evolution includes refining online formats and utilizing AI to create virtual exhibition spaces, freeing art from physical constraints. Viewers globally can experience artworks in various virtual contexts. Fedoroff clarified that this technology serves as a tool, not a replacement for the artist.

“It is a tool that opens up new possibilities,” she said, underscoring that paintings are human-made and evoke real emotions, even within a virtual room. Gallery GF plans to continue enhancing its digital presence while also considering a new physical space, viewing tradition and technology as complementary rather than conflicting methods to support artists and connect them with collectors.

We previously reported:

The Kvareli Foundation for Contemporary Art, a new private museum funded by shipping executive Jemal Inaishvili, will open in Georgia on November 2.

Source: Artnet News