Katherine Ryan Expresses ‘Grief, Relief’ As Celebrities React to Russell Brand Conviction
(MENAFN) Comedian Katherine Ryan has described feeling a combination of “grief and relief” following Russell Brand's conviction for rape and sexual assault, as several public figures praised the women who came forward with allegations against the former television personality.
Brand, 51, was found guilty Thursday at Southwark Crown Court in London of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving four women.
He was cleared of two additional rape charges and one charge of attempted indecent assault. Brand, who denied all allegations, was remanded in custody and is scheduled to receive his sentence on Monday.
Speaking during the latest episode of her podcast, Telling Everybody Everything, Ryan said numerous women had been sharing their reactions to the verdict “privately and quietly,” describing their feelings as a “very nuanced mix of emotions.”
“It really made me feel just quite dysregulated again, caught off-guard, emotional, in awe of the survivors who also had nothing to gain,” she said.
“They came forward despite Russell Brand having fame, power, money, and a legion of fans ready to attack them.”
Ryan emphasized that she did not wish to celebrate another person's downfall but believed the court's decision represented a degree of justice for those involved.
“There’s a level of relief, but there’s grief alongside relief,” she said.
The Canadian comedian and television personality added that her thoughts remained with the women who had suffered harm, noting that the consequences of their experiences would continue even after the conclusion of the legal proceedings.
Ryan previously suggested during a 2022 BBC documentary interview with Louis Theroux that a “predator” was operating within the entertainment industry.
Although she declined to identify the individual, describing the potential legal consequences as a “litigious minefield,” she revealed that she had worked with the person on a television production and had confronted him directly.
Her comments prompted widespread speculation that she was referring to Brand, with whom she appeared on Comedy Central's Roast Battle in 2018. However, she did not publicly confirm his identity at the time.
Ryan also condemned the conduct of Brand's barrister, Ian Winter, after he confronted Sunday Times journalist Rosamund Urwin outside the courthouse following the verdict.
Urwin had contributed to a joint investigation published in 2023 by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4's Dispatches, which revealed allegations against Brand and led to a police investigation.
Ryan described Winter's behavior toward the journalist as “unprofessional,” “inappropriate” and “aggressive.”
Brand, 51, was found guilty Thursday at Southwark Crown Court in London of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving four women.
He was cleared of two additional rape charges and one charge of attempted indecent assault. Brand, who denied all allegations, was remanded in custody and is scheduled to receive his sentence on Monday.
Speaking during the latest episode of her podcast, Telling Everybody Everything, Ryan said numerous women had been sharing their reactions to the verdict “privately and quietly,” describing their feelings as a “very nuanced mix of emotions.”
“It really made me feel just quite dysregulated again, caught off-guard, emotional, in awe of the survivors who also had nothing to gain,” she said.
“They came forward despite Russell Brand having fame, power, money, and a legion of fans ready to attack them.”
Ryan emphasized that she did not wish to celebrate another person's downfall but believed the court's decision represented a degree of justice for those involved.
“There’s a level of relief, but there’s grief alongside relief,” she said.
The Canadian comedian and television personality added that her thoughts remained with the women who had suffered harm, noting that the consequences of their experiences would continue even after the conclusion of the legal proceedings.
Ryan previously suggested during a 2022 BBC documentary interview with Louis Theroux that a “predator” was operating within the entertainment industry.
Although she declined to identify the individual, describing the potential legal consequences as a “litigious minefield,” she revealed that she had worked with the person on a television production and had confronted him directly.
Her comments prompted widespread speculation that she was referring to Brand, with whom she appeared on Comedy Central's Roast Battle in 2018. However, she did not publicly confirm his identity at the time.
Ryan also condemned the conduct of Brand's barrister, Ian Winter, after he confronted Sunday Times journalist Rosamund Urwin outside the courthouse following the verdict.
Urwin had contributed to a joint investigation published in 2023 by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4's Dispatches, which revealed allegations against Brand and led to a police investigation.
Ryan described Winter's behavior toward the journalist as “unprofessional,” “inappropriate” and “aggressive.”
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