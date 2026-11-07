ICC Honours Head Of BPS Malayalam Dept

The Indian Cultural Centre (ICC) felicitated Shiju P R, head of the Birla Public School's (BPS) Malayalam Department during its Kerala Piravi celebrations held at Ideal Indian School on November 1.

Shiju P R was among the distinguished Malayalam teachers from Indian schools across Qatar honoured for their dedicated service and valuable contributions to Malayalam language education. The recognition acknowledges the significant role played by educators in nurturing the Malayalam language and preserving its rich literary and cultural heritage among the younger generation.

Dr K Srikar Reddy, ambassador of India to Qatar, and G Venugopal, renowned singer and chairman of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi, jointly presented the awards. The proceedings were led by ICC president A P Manikantan, vice-president Shantanu Deshpande and general secretary Abraham K Joseph, along with other distinguished dignitaries.

The celebration, commemorating the formation of the State of Kerala, highlighted the importance of Malayalam language education in helping students in Qatar remain connected to their roots.

For children growing up away from their homeland, learning Malayalam provides a meaningful connection to Kerala's literature, songs, stories and cultural traditions. This prestigious recognition marks a proud moment for Birla Public School and its Malayalam Department, reaffirming the institution's commitment to promoting linguistic diversity and preserving cultural heritage through education.

The Management, Principal, staff and students of Birla Public School, Doha, extended their heartfelt congratulations to Shiju P R on this well-deserved honour and commended his dedication to Malayalam language education.