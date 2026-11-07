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Saudi Arabia Intercepts Cruise Missile Targeting Riyadh


Date: 2026-11-07 04:03:41

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen has announced the interception and destruction of a cruise missile launched by Yemen's Houthi group towards Saudi Arabia.

Coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al Maliki said in a post on X that the missile was targeting the Riyadh region.

The announcement comes a day after the coalition reported intercepting and destroying two drones over the Riyadh and Makkah regions.

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Gulf Times

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