Saudi Arabia Intercepts Cruise Missile Targeting Riyadh
Coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al Maliki said in a post on X that the missile was targeting the Riyadh region.
The announcement comes a day after the coalition reported intercepting and destroying two drones over the Riyadh and Makkah regions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment