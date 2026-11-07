Palau President Arrives In Doha For Working Visit

The President and his accompanying delegation were welcomed at Hamad International Airport by HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, HE Director of Protocol Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ibrahim bin Yousuf Fakhro, and Ambassador of Australia to the State of Qatar Shane Flanagan.

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