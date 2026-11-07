Qatar Meteorology Warns Of Thunderstorms And Rough Seas In Northern Areas

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's Meteorology Department has warned of expected thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds and high waves in northern marine areas.

The department said coastal areas will experience relatively hot weather during the day, with a chance of localized rain and thunderstorms over northern areas around midday.

Offshore conditions are expected to be partly cloudy, with possible thunderstorms in northern waters.

Winds along the coast will range from 5 to 15 knots, with gusts reaching 20 knots, while offshore winds could reach 22 knots in northern areas.

Wave heights are expected to reach five feet along the northern coast and up to seven feet offshore. Visibility could drop to three kilometers in northern marine areas during rainfall.

The maximum expected temperature in Doha is 35 degrees Celsius.

Sunset is expected at 4:49pm.