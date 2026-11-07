Palau President Arrives In Doha For Working Visit

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: President of the Republic of Palau HE Surangel Whipps arrived in Doha on Saturday for a working visit to the State of Qatar.

His Excellency and his accompanying delegation were welcomed at Hamad International Airport by HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, HE Director of Protocol Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ibrahim bin Yousuf Fakhro, and HE Ambassador of Australia to the State of Qatar Shane Flanagan.