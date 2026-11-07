Colombian Media Outlet Highlights Azerbaijan's Victory Day (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)An article dedicated to November 8 – Azerbaijan's Victory Day – has been published by Las2Orillas, one of Colombia's leading online media outlets, under the headline "Peace Is Built After War: A View of Azerbaijan for Colombia."

The article covers Azerbaijan's liberation of its territories from occupation following the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020, the restoration of the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty, and the main challenges Azerbaijan has faced in the post-war period.

The publication emphasizes that November 8 – Victory Day – symbolizes not only military victory but also the restoration of historical justice, the reconstruction of territories liberated from occupation, and efforts to establish lasting peace in the region.

It also highlights Azerbaijan's extensive reconstruction and development work in the liberated territories, the Great Return program aimed at resettling hundreds of thousands of former internally displaced persons in their native lands, and projects involving infrastructure, housing, education, healthcare, and economic development.

At the same time, the article notes that the mine threat remains one of the most serious humanitarian challenges facing Azerbaijan. Mines and unexploded ordnance continue to hinder both the safe return of residents and the reconstruction of the liberated territories.

The article also addresses efforts to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. It highlights the importance of the agreements reached in Washington on August 8, 2025, for establishing lasting peace in the South Caucasus, strengthening regional connectivity, and expanding economic cooperation.

The author notes that the histories of conflict and political circumstances of Azerbaijan and Colombia differ, but that the experiences of both countries share certain common aspects in terms of post-war recovery, protecting affected populations, addressing mine threats, and developing conflict-affected territories.

The article stresses that lasting peace should go beyond the cessation of hostilities or the achievement of political agreements. It must also ensure safe and dignified living conditions, restore affected territories, and create opportunities for future generations.