Lima City Hall Illuminated In Colors Of Azerbaijani Flag In Honor Of Victory Day (PHOTO)
The City Hall building is located in the Plaza de Armas in Lima's historic center, which is included on the UNESCO World Heritage List. Its illumination in the colors of the Azerbaijani flag has become a symbol of friendship and solidarity between the two countries.
The building will remain illuminated in the colors of the Azerbaijani flag for three days.
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