Ghaziabad Outpost Blast: Delhi Police's Special Cell Team Reaches Site Cops Say Investigating All Angles

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) A team from the Delhi Police Special Cell on Saturday reached the Vasundhara police outpost, located under the jurisdiction of the Indirapuram police station in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, to investigate the cause of an explosion that took place on Friday night.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and dog squad, along with forensic experts and police teams, were conducting a thorough search of the area.

Ghaziabad Police Commissioner J. Ravinder Goud also reached the spot.

Speaking to the reporters, Police Commissioner Goud said, "Yesterday evening, around 9:00 p.m., we received information about an explosion near the rear wall of the Vasundhara police outpost, which falls under the Indirapuram police station. At that time, a Sub-Inspector and a delivery boy were present at the location."

"An investigation was initiated, and all available evidence at the scene has been collected. Our Bomb Disposal Squad, field unit, and forensic team are currently gathering all evidence from the site. So far, the investigation has not revealed the cause of the explosion; we are examining every possible angle. Once the reports are available, we will be able to clarify the nature of the blast," he mentioned.

He said that the police are investigating from every possible angle.

"Our primary objective is to determine how the incident occurred and what caused the explosion. We are looking into every aspect as part of the ongoing investigation. Various units of the Uttar Pradesh Police are on-site, conducting a thorough investigation," he added.

The explosion occurred late on Friday night and triggered panic in the surrounding locality. The intensity of the blast was such that it shattered the windows and damaged the air conditioning units installed at the police outpost, officials said.

No police personnel were present inside the outpost when the incident took place, according to the officials.

However, a 20-year-old food delivery worker, identified as Vishal, sustained injuries in the explosion. He has been admitted to a private hospital in Delhi's Surya Nagar for treatment, police said.

According to the officials, Vishal, a resident of Arthala in Ghaziabad, was making a delivery when the blast occurred, and the shattered glass shrapnel hit him.

Following information about the explosion, police personnel and officials from the relevant investigative agencies rushed to the spot.

Considering the seriousness of the incident, a forensic team from Ghaziabad and the bomb disposal squad were also summoned to examine the site, officials said.

Police officials, along with specialist teams, are investigating the incident from all possible angles to establish what triggered the explosion, they added.

The exact cause of the blast and the circumstances surrounding it remain unclear so far.

According to the police, the actual reason behind the explosion will be established only after a detailed forensic examination and analysis of other evidence collected from the scene.

An investigation is underway, and further details are awaited.