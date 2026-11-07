Rajnath Singh Meets IAF Personnel At Bengal's Bagdogra, Says They Serve As Robust Shield For Security Of Eastern Sector

MENAFN - IANS) Bagdora (West Bengal), Nov 7 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has urged the Defence Forces to sustain the highest standards of operational preparedness, laying particular emphasis on enhancing domain awareness, cyber resilience and information integrity to deal effectively with emerging security challenges.

Interacting with personnel of the Indian Air Force (IAF) at Air Force Station Bagdogra in West Bengal on the eve of Diwali, Singh said the country's security environment was becoming increasingly complex. He noted that modern warfare was no longer confined to conventional confrontations along the borders but had expanded to include asymmetric warfare, proxy conflicts, cyber-attacks, drone swarms, information operations and the management of narratives.

"Often, the adversary avoids direct confrontation and instead seeks to exploit our vulnerabilities. Through social media, the adversary may attempt to sow doubt in the minds of the local population and our soldiers by spreading misleading information. In such a scenario, your role extends beyond that of an ordinary soldier," the Defence Minister said.

Describing Bagdogra as a strategically significant location and an important component of India's security architecture, particularly with regard to the North-Eastern region, Singh praised the courage, commitment and dedication of the armed forces personnel deployed there in protecting the country's national interests.

He said the Air Warriors stationed in the region act as a strong protective shield for the security of the eastern sector, adding that their operational preparedness plays a vital role in maintaining stability in the area.

The Defence Minister also stressed that technological progress could not diminish the importance of discipline and courage in the armed forces. He observed that the behaviour, conduct, language and restraint demonstrated by military personnel have a significant influence on how the armed forces are perceived by local communities.

Appreciating the personnel for performing their duties with discipline and dedication, Singh encouraged them to further strengthen their interaction with people living in and around Bagdogra. He called for nurturing the strong relationship of mutual trust, respect and affection between the local population and the Defence Forces.

"The more you engage with the local community, the weaker the adversary's conspiracies will become," he said.

Reiterating the Government's commitment to building an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', Singh highlighted the increasing role of Indian start-ups and domestic industries in developing drones, anti-drone systems and other advanced military equipment.

He also commended the Defence Forces for adopting indigenous technologies and equipping themselves with new capabilities in areas such as drone operations and cyber security. Emphasising the need to prepare for future security challenges, he said the military must continue to become increasingly technology-driven.

Referring to the Cabinet's approval of the 'Second Tour of Duty' for Agniveers, the Defence Minister said the decision would give them another opportunity to serve the nation.

He further stated that after completing the two-year engagement period, all Agniveers would be eligible for an opportunity to join the regular forces as soldiers, subject to their willingness and fulfilment of the prescribed selection criteria.

Singh described the decision as a significant Diwali gift for Agniveers and reiterated the Government's commitment to the welfare of defence personnel as well as their families.

Extending his Diwali greetings, the Defence Minister wished the Air Warriors and their family members good health, happiness and prosperity. He acknowledged that personnel deployed away from home often miss celebrating festivals with their loved ones, but remain dedicated to protecting the lives and security of fellow citizens.

He also expressed gratitude to their families for the sacrifices they make and the support they extend to the armed forces. Singh emphasised that while soldiers remain committed to guarding the nation's borders, the country would always stand firmly with their families and work towards ensuring their well-being.

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Air Officer Commanding of Air Force Station Bagdogra Air Commodore Manish Sharma, along with other senior officials of the Indian Air Force, were present during the interaction.