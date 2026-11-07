Monkey In A Diaper Rides Pillion On Man's Bike, Viral Video Has Internet Smiling WATCH

A man riding through the streets on his bike had an unusual but adorable pillion rider keeping him company, his pet monkey, who held tightly onto his back throughout the journey. Instagram user Manish Kumar shared a video of the unusual duo on his account, capturing a glimpse of the bond between the man and his little companion.

Manish was observed recording a man named Nakul riding his bike while a tiny monkey was perched on the backseat. The tiny animal, dressed in diapers, clung to Nakul's waist with both arms, occasionally glancing about but never venturing far from him.

In response to a question concerning his buddy, Nakul identified the monkey as Bajrangi and described how they came to be together. He claimed that around a year or two ago, the monkey's mother perished in a storm, leaving it orphaned. After that, Nakul had taken him in, and the two had been together ever since.

"He loves to cling onto me. I've tried to free him, but he isn't being held hostage. But he just prefers to stay by my side," Nakul said, explaining that Bajrangi was not being forced to stay with him.

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The heartwarming sight quickly won over viewers, with many calling it one of the cutest videos they had seen that day.

Others praised Nakul for taking in the orphaned monkey, describing him as a kind-hearted person.

Several also admired the bond between the two, wishing that their companionship would last forever.