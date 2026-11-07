Spanish Opposition Leader Calls for World Cup Withdrawal If Morocco Hosts Final
(MENAFN) Spain should withdraw from co-hosting the 2030 FIFA World Cup if Morocco is chosen to stage the tournament's final, conservative opposition leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo has said.
Feijoo, who leads the People's Party, made the remarks during an interview with Spanish football program El Chiringuito broadcast Thursday.
“Spain must organize the World Cup final,” he said. “And if it does not organize it, in my opinion, Spain should not participate in organizing the World Cup.”
When asked whether he would support Spain pulling out of the hosting arrangement if Morocco were awarded the final, Feijoo gave a direct response: “Yes. The answer is yes.”
The opposition leader said he would seek to implement this position if he became prime minister following Spain's Nov. 29 general election.
Feijoo argued that awarding the final to Spain would be “fair,” “appropriate” and “indisputable,” citing the country's record of hosting major international sporting competitions.
He also highlighted that Spain and Portugal had originally developed the joint bid to host the tournament before Morocco joined the partnership.
Reiterating his position on the US social media platform X on Friday, Feijoo said defending Spain's national pride required ensuring that other countries did not take advantage of it.
“The World Cup final belongs to Spain,” he said, adding that the world's leading football nation should not be “humiliated.”
Feijoo, who leads the People's Party, made the remarks during an interview with Spanish football program El Chiringuito broadcast Thursday.
“Spain must organize the World Cup final,” he said. “And if it does not organize it, in my opinion, Spain should not participate in organizing the World Cup.”
When asked whether he would support Spain pulling out of the hosting arrangement if Morocco were awarded the final, Feijoo gave a direct response: “Yes. The answer is yes.”
The opposition leader said he would seek to implement this position if he became prime minister following Spain's Nov. 29 general election.
Feijoo argued that awarding the final to Spain would be “fair,” “appropriate” and “indisputable,” citing the country's record of hosting major international sporting competitions.
He also highlighted that Spain and Portugal had originally developed the joint bid to host the tournament before Morocco joined the partnership.
Reiterating his position on the US social media platform X on Friday, Feijoo said defending Spain's national pride required ensuring that other countries did not take advantage of it.
“The World Cup final belongs to Spain,” he said, adding that the world's leading football nation should not be “humiliated.”
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