US Military Leaders Convene Counterterrorism Summit to Address Emerging Threats
(MENAFN) Senior US military and intelligence officials convened in Colorado this week for the third annual USNORTHCOM Counterterrorism Summit to evaluate evolving terrorist threats and reinforce measures to safeguard the American homeland.
Gen. Gregory Guillot, commander of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and US Northern Command (USNORTHCOM), joined Adm. Frank Bradley, commander of US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), in co-chairing Thursday's meeting at Peterson Space Force Base.
The summit brought together high-ranking officials and specialists from the Department of Defense and various US government institutions, including the National Security Council, National Counterterrorism Center, Homeland Security Council and federal law enforcement agencies.
Discussions centered on evaluating established and emerging terrorist threats, enhancing intelligence exchange and improving coordination among government agencies to disrupt extremist networks before they can reach US territory.
“Effective asymmetric defense of the United States requires more than military capability,” Gen. Guillot said, highlighting the need to integrate intelligence, law enforcement, legal frameworks, operational preparedness and international cooperation.
Attendees also explored opportunities to improve collaboration between military and civilian institutions, coordinate strategic objectives and identify weaknesses in the country's multi-layered homeland security defenses.
Bradley, meanwhile, emphasized that terrorism continues to pose risks to American citizens and US interests both domestically and internationally.
Gen. Gregory Guillot, commander of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and US Northern Command (USNORTHCOM), joined Adm. Frank Bradley, commander of US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), in co-chairing Thursday's meeting at Peterson Space Force Base.
The summit brought together high-ranking officials and specialists from the Department of Defense and various US government institutions, including the National Security Council, National Counterterrorism Center, Homeland Security Council and federal law enforcement agencies.
Discussions centered on evaluating established and emerging terrorist threats, enhancing intelligence exchange and improving coordination among government agencies to disrupt extremist networks before they can reach US territory.
“Effective asymmetric defense of the United States requires more than military capability,” Gen. Guillot said, highlighting the need to integrate intelligence, law enforcement, legal frameworks, operational preparedness and international cooperation.
Attendees also explored opportunities to improve collaboration between military and civilian institutions, coordinate strategic objectives and identify weaknesses in the country's multi-layered homeland security defenses.
Bradley, meanwhile, emphasized that terrorism continues to pose risks to American citizens and US interests both domestically and internationally.
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