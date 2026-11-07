Turkish Stocks Jump 1.32 Percent to Close Week at 11,482
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s benchmark stock index finished the week higher on Friday, rising 1.32% to close at 11,482.60 points.
The BIST 100 index on Borsa Istanbul opened the day at 11,237.83 points and added 149.33 points from Thursday’s close. It swung between a daily low of 10,707.18 and a high of 11,500.78.
The index’s market value stood at about 11.3 trillion Turkish liras ($226.7 billion), with trading volume reaching 135 billion liras ($2.69 billion). Of the stocks on the index, 73 advanced while 25 declined from the previous close.
In commodities, gold traded at $4,047.8 per ounce, while Brent crude futures stood at $97 as of 1540GMT.
On currency markets, the US dollar was at 50.1580 against the Turkish lira. The euro was at 55.9740, and the British pound traded at 67.1020.
The BIST 100 index on Borsa Istanbul opened the day at 11,237.83 points and added 149.33 points from Thursday’s close. It swung between a daily low of 10,707.18 and a high of 11,500.78.
The index’s market value stood at about 11.3 trillion Turkish liras ($226.7 billion), with trading volume reaching 135 billion liras ($2.69 billion). Of the stocks on the index, 73 advanced while 25 declined from the previous close.
In commodities, gold traded at $4,047.8 per ounce, while Brent crude futures stood at $97 as of 1540GMT.
On currency markets, the US dollar was at 50.1580 against the Turkish lira. The euro was at 55.9740, and the British pound traded at 67.1020.
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