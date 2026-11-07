Israeli-Shelled Gaza Building Collapses in Rain, 2 Palestinians Hurt
(MENAFN) Two Palestinians were injured in northern Gaza on Saturday when a wall of a building already damaged by Israeli shelling collapsed in heavy rain, a medical source told a news agency.
Eyewitnesses reported that downpours flooded thousands of displacement tents near Gaza City’s port, west of Deir al-Balah, north of the Nuseirat refugee camp, and in Jabalia and Beit Lahia.
The flooding came as a low-pressure system, bringing a cold air mass and intense rainfall, swept across the Gaza Strip. Thousands of displaced Palestinians are sheltering in worn-out tents with no heating and little protection from rain and cold, amid widespread destruction of homes and infrastructure caused by Israel’s genocidal war.
Since October 2023, Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 175,000 others, and has devastated civilian infrastructure across the territory.
Eyewitnesses reported that downpours flooded thousands of displacement tents near Gaza City’s port, west of Deir al-Balah, north of the Nuseirat refugee camp, and in Jabalia and Beit Lahia.
The flooding came as a low-pressure system, bringing a cold air mass and intense rainfall, swept across the Gaza Strip. Thousands of displaced Palestinians are sheltering in worn-out tents with no heating and little protection from rain and cold, amid widespread destruction of homes and infrastructure caused by Israel’s genocidal war.
Since October 2023, Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 175,000 others, and has devastated civilian infrastructure across the territory.
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