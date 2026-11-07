President Ilham Aliyev Inspects Construction Of Aghdam District Central Hospital (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev inspected the progress of construction at the 210-bed Aghdam District Central Hospital on November 7.

The information was confirmed in an official statement released by the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan.

Minister of Health Anar Bayramov briefed the head of state on the progress of construction.

The hospital complex is being built on a site spanning more than 6 hectares and comprises a main building, auxiliary blocks and supporting structures. It will house administrative offices and departments for reception and emergency medical care, internal medicine, cardiology, surgery, traumatology and orthopedics, cardiovascular medicine, ophthalmology, otolaryngology (ENT), pediatrics and other specialties. The complex will also include general and pediatric polyclinics, a clinical diagnostic laboratory, radiology and diagnostic imaging facilities, and hemodialysis, physiotherapy and medical rehabilitation departments. The hospital will be fully equipped with state-of-the-art medical technology meeting modern international standards.