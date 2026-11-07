Husband Of Panchayat Member Accused Of Beating Pregnant Woman At Mediation Meeting In Bengal's Dinhata

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 7 (IANS) The husband of a BJP panchayat member and his associates have been accused of beating a four-month pregnant woman at a mediation meeting in a village under Dinhata police station area in Cooch Behar district, said the police on Saturday. However, the BJP has denied the allegations.

The shocking incident, comes on the heels of another such crime in which the brother-in-law of a Trinamool panchayat member and his eight-month pregnant wife were attacked by BJP leaders and workers in Dinhata. Later, the woman gave birth to a dead baby.

An official of the Cooch Behar district police said that an investigation has been started after receiving the complaint.

"The victim was spoken to and she is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Everything is being investigated. A case has been lodged and investigation has begun," said the police officer.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment at the Dinhata Sub-District Hospital. The victim told media persons, "Local panchayat member Bina Barman's husband Bhabasindhu Barman and his team beat my husband. When I went to save him, they beat me too. Then I was admitted to the Dinhata Sub-district Hospital at night. A USG was done in the afternoon."

However, the BJP's mandal president of Sitai Assembly constituency, Shanku Sarkar, has denied the allegation. He said, "As far as I have heard, there was a mediation meeting at the house of that panchayat member in a case of extramarital affairs. Two more BJP gram panchayat members were present there. Discussions were held. However, no beating took place. Baseless allegations are being made."

Meanwhile, on Friday afternoon, the victim's family filed a complaint with Dinhata police station against several people, including the BJP panchayat member.

A week ago, the brother-in-law of a Trinamool panchayat member and his eight-month pregnant wife were attacked by BJP leaders and workers in Kuchni village of Barashakdal gram panchayat in Dinhata.

Later, the woman gave birth to a dead child at Dinhata sub-district hospital. The incident caused a stir. Although a complaint was filed against eight people, the Sahebganj police station arrested two of them. The rest are absconding. The new Dinhata incident has once again created a stir in the political circles.