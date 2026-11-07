Uttarakhand CM Dhami Celebrates Diwali With Soldiers At Garhwal Rifles

CM Dhami Celebrates Diwali with Soldiers

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday took part in a Diwali Milan programme with soldiers at the Garhwal Rifles (Garhwal Greeners) training ground in Garhi Cantt, Dehradun, and said border areas of the state were being developed as "Vibrant Villages." Speaking at the event, Dhami said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared that Mana village would no longer be the "last village" of India but its "first village."

"Prime Minister Modi visited Gunji, a village near Adi Kailash, and inspired by him, we have now seen roads being constructed. A road has even been built all the way to Lipulekh. Previously, it was argued that building roads would provide an entry point for enemies. In this manner, 60 to 70 years simply slipped by. That system has now been transformed," Dhami said.

Infrastructure Development in Border Regions

The Chief Minister said high-altitude marathons were also being organised on the Prime Minister's inspiration. "I recently visited Adi Kailash, where an 'Adi Kailash Run' was held in Gunji village. Furthermore, we are preparing to host a major marathon this May in the Malari and Niti regions. Many such initiatives are underway to develop these border areas into 'Vibrant Villages.' Roads, bridges and tunnels are being constructed, while optical fibre networks and overall connectivity have become significantly stronger than before," he said, adding that this had enhanced the mobility of the armed forces and strengthened communication systems.

After the event, Dhami raised the slogan of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" along with the soldiers in the spirit of patriotism.

Honoring the Armed Forces

Speaking to reporters, Dhami hailed the efforts of soldiers at the borders. "Our global identity is growing, and our armed forces have contributed tremendously to this. It is solely due to their contribution that we can celebrate all our festivals today. Our borders are secure, our nation is safe. On this occasion, I extend my heartfelt Diwali greetings to all soldiers, all brave personnel, and their families," he said.

Earlier on Friday, CM Dhami participated in the Deepawali Milan program at BJP State Office on Balbir Road in Dehradun. On this occasion, the Chief Minister extended warm Deepawali greetings and best wishes to BJP State President Shri Mahendra Bhatt, along with party office-bearers, organisation members, and party workers. Sharing the joy of the festival with everyone, the Chief Minister stated that Deepawali symbolises the triumph of light over darkness, truth over falsehood, and hope over despair.

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