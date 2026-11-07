Polls Shut in New Zealand as National, Labour Face Off
(MENAFN) Voting has ended in New Zealand’s general election, with polling stations closing nationwide on Saturday as the country chooses its next government, media reports said.
Polls opened at 9 a.m. (2000GMT Friday) and shut at 7 p.m. (0600GMT Saturday). Counting began as soon as voting ended, a national public broadcaster reported.
Preliminary results are expected later Saturday. Final results are due by Nov. 27.
The contest sets the ruling National Party against the center-left opposition Labour Party, along with several other contenders. The Green Party, ACT New Zealand and New Zealand First are also among the major parties in the race, while smaller groups such as Te Pati Maori and the Opportunity Party are running too.
Among the newcomers is the Free Palestine Party. Its leader, Paul Hopkinson, told a news agency earlier this year that the party aims to push the Palestinian issue to the center of the election campaign.
Polls opened at 9 a.m. (2000GMT Friday) and shut at 7 p.m. (0600GMT Saturday). Counting began as soon as voting ended, a national public broadcaster reported.
Preliminary results are expected later Saturday. Final results are due by Nov. 27.
The contest sets the ruling National Party against the center-left opposition Labour Party, along with several other contenders. The Green Party, ACT New Zealand and New Zealand First are also among the major parties in the race, while smaller groups such as Te Pati Maori and the Opportunity Party are running too.
Among the newcomers is the Free Palestine Party. Its leader, Paul Hopkinson, told a news agency earlier this year that the party aims to push the Palestinian issue to the center of the election campaign.
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