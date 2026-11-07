Iraq Proposes Regional Diplomatic Mission to Iran, US As Tehran Seeks Renewed Talks
(MENAFN) Iraq proposed Friday establishing a committee of regional foreign ministers to visit Tehran and Washington in an effort to find diplomatic solutions to ongoing disputes, as Iran presented its proposed framework for restarting negotiations with the United States.
The initiative was discussed during a phone conversation between Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, according to a statement from Iraq's Foreign Ministry.
During the call, Araghchi outlined Tehran's proposed approach to preparing for a resumption of negotiations with Washington, a framework that had previously been presented ahead of the US midterm elections.
Iran's proposal includes establishing a timetable for launching negotiations, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and reconsidering provisions agreed upon during earlier understandings reached in Pakistan.
The plan also contains additional conditions and provisions related to Iran's nuclear program, the statement said.
Hussein thanked Araghchi for presenting Tehran's position and exchanged views with his Iranian counterpart on the US midterm elections, their outcome and their possible impact on developments across the region.
The initiative was discussed during a phone conversation between Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, according to a statement from Iraq's Foreign Ministry.
During the call, Araghchi outlined Tehran's proposed approach to preparing for a resumption of negotiations with Washington, a framework that had previously been presented ahead of the US midterm elections.
Iran's proposal includes establishing a timetable for launching negotiations, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and reconsidering provisions agreed upon during earlier understandings reached in Pakistan.
The plan also contains additional conditions and provisions related to Iran's nuclear program, the statement said.
Hussein thanked Araghchi for presenting Tehran's position and exchanged views with his Iranian counterpart on the US midterm elections, their outcome and their possible impact on developments across the region.
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