French Presidential Candidate Vows to Enforce ICC Warrant for Netanyahu If Elected
(MENAFN) French presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon has pledged to enforce the International Criminal Court's (ICC) arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he wins the 2027 presidential election, according to a book released Friday.
The latest edition of "The Common Future," which outlines the official electoral platform of Melenchon's France Unbowed (LFI) movement, details approximately 1,000 commitments covering several policy areas, including defense, NATO and the Palestinian issue.
Among the proposals, Melenchon promises to implement the ICC arrest warrant against Netanyahu and immediately withdraw France from NATO's integrated military command.
The program also calls for France to recognize the killing of hundreds of Algerians by French police during a peaceful demonstration in Paris on Oct. 17, 1961, as a "state crime."
The latest edition of "The Common Future," which outlines the official electoral platform of Melenchon's France Unbowed (LFI) movement, details approximately 1,000 commitments covering several policy areas, including defense, NATO and the Palestinian issue.
Among the proposals, Melenchon promises to implement the ICC arrest warrant against Netanyahu and immediately withdraw France from NATO's integrated military command.
The program also calls for France to recognize the killing of hundreds of Algerians by French police during a peaceful demonstration in Paris on Oct. 17, 1961, as a "state crime."
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