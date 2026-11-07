Israeli Raids Across West Bank Lead to 6 Arrests
(MENAFN) The Israeli army arrested six Palestinians early Saturday in raids across the occupied West Bank that also included home searches, according to local sources.
In Jenin, in the northern West Bank, Israeli forces detained five Palestinians during raids in the city and took them to an undisclosed location, sources said.
In Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that troops raided Askar refugee camp, east of the city, searched several homes and arrested a young man after storming his family’s house. The army also raided Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus, where it searched several homes and ransacked their contents, the agency said.
Raids also hit the towns of al-Zawiya, west of Salfit; Tammun, south of Tubas; the Iktaba suburb, east of Tulkarem; and al-Amari refugee camp, south of Ramallah. No arrests were reported in those areas, according to local sources.
Near-daily arrest campaigns
The Israeli army carries out near-daily arrest operations across the West Bank, targeting men, women and children. The incursions frequently involve assaults on family members, along with destruction and vandalism of household belongings.
About 9,350 Palestinian prisoners, including 350 children and 90 women, are held in Israeli prisons. Human rights organizations say detainees face torture, starvation and medical neglect, which have caused the deaths of dozens of prisoners.
In Jenin, in the northern West Bank, Israeli forces detained five Palestinians during raids in the city and took them to an undisclosed location, sources said.
In Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that troops raided Askar refugee camp, east of the city, searched several homes and arrested a young man after storming his family’s house. The army also raided Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus, where it searched several homes and ransacked their contents, the agency said.
Raids also hit the towns of al-Zawiya, west of Salfit; Tammun, south of Tubas; the Iktaba suburb, east of Tulkarem; and al-Amari refugee camp, south of Ramallah. No arrests were reported in those areas, according to local sources.
Near-daily arrest campaigns
The Israeli army carries out near-daily arrest operations across the West Bank, targeting men, women and children. The incursions frequently involve assaults on family members, along with destruction and vandalism of household belongings.
About 9,350 Palestinian prisoners, including 350 children and 90 women, are held in Israeli prisons. Human rights organizations say detainees face torture, starvation and medical neglect, which have caused the deaths of dozens of prisoners.
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