Azerbaijan's First Specialized International Real Estate And Investment Exhibition Held With ABB Bank's Support (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency) AIREX 2026, Azerbaijan's first specialized international real estate and investment exhibition, was held at the Baku Expo Center. ABB Bank supported the event as a partner, which brought together more than 70 local and international companies from various countries.

AIREX 2026 brought together prospective homebuyers, investors interested in real estate, and industry professionals. The exhibition provided visitors with an opportunity to explore local and international projects, learn more about their features, and communicate directly with company representatives.

The exhibition also served as a platform for fostering professional dialogue among real estate market participants, exchanging experiences, and discussing new opportunities for cooperation.

Visitors also had the opportunity to learn more about the opportunities offered and projects supported by ABB Bank, which holds a leading position in real estate financing and mortgage lending in Azerbaijan.

AIREX 2026 ran through November 6. Discussions covered Azerbaijan's urban development prospects, new development projects, branded residences, premium residential developments, urban and neighborhood planning, sustainable construction, and opportunities for cooperation between financial and technology companies and the real estate sector.

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