Transferred Kerala Excise Commissioner's Report Alleges Corruption By Two Senior Officers

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 7 (IANS) Former Kerala Excise Commissioner S. Sambasiva Rao, in a report submitted to the state government shortly before his transfer, has levelled serious corruption allegations against two senior Excise Department officials and recommended a Vigilance probe under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The report names S. Vinod, Joint Excise Commissioner, and Ajay, Deputy Commissioner, accusing them of collecting money from bar owners and toddy shop licensees, accepting bribes for official favours, possessing assets disproportionate to known sources of income, and engaging in benami transactions.

The report, which surfaced on Saturday, also contains a reference to the Excise Minister M.Liju's alleged close links with a Bar in Kayamkulam.

According to the report, Vinod maintained close links with the owners of a Bar in Muvattupuzha and acted as a liaison for licence-related matters. He allegedly collected Rs 50,000 from the bar owners for an approval.

The Commissioner also refers to Vinod's alleged admission to a friend that bar owners paid him Rs 30,000 each during his inspection visits to Alappuzha.

Deputy Commissioner Ajay is accused of collecting money from the management of a Bar at Kattachira in Kayamkulam during inspection visits and for licence renewal.

The report says the bar owner has close links with the Excise Minister and could disclose the payments if questioned directly.

The Commissioner also alleges that Ajay, while serving in Kottayam, used a relative's name to take bars on lease and purchase them.

He is accused of holding benami properties and operating permit toddy sales.

The report says bar owners were often forced to pay the amounts demanded by the officers for fear of losing their businesses. It also alleges that those who cooperated with inspections faced retaliation, discouraging others from coming forward.

Sambasiva Rao has recommended the immediate removal of both officers from field assignments and a detailed Vigilance probe into their assets, financial dealings and alleged misuse of official positions.

The report also flags irregularities in transfers, alleging that 32 postings were changed unilaterally without the Commissioner's approval. It calls for a transparent online transfer system and background checks before officers are appointed to sensitive posts.

The letter surfaced a day after Sambasiva Rao was shifted from the post of Excise Commissioner. Last week, KSEB chairman, a senior IAS officer, Rajamanickam, was shifted.

State CPI (M) secretary M.V. Govindan has said things are very clear now after the transfer came into effect. The Left opposition has been drumming up support and alleging the Satheesan government is moving out good officials.